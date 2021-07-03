Weather Authority: Pleasant Fourth of July with slim chance of scattered rain

Scattered showers that lingered around the Delaware Valley for most of the day Saturday will dissipate overnight leading to a pleasant Fourth of July with partly sunny skies and temperatures near 80 degrees.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will stay primarily to the north and west of Philadelphia and diminish once the daytime heat subsides. Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid-to-upper 50s across the Delaware Valley.

Conditions will rebound on Independence Day with lingering cloud cover that will give way to pockets of sunshine throughout the day. Forecasters expected a 20-30% chance of a pop-up shower during the afternoon and evening that won't amount to much more than a brief sprinkle.

FOX 29's Scott Williams says parts of southern New Jersey and areas in the Lehigh Valley have the greatest chance of seeing some brief showers and thunderstorms. Areas near the shore could also see scattered rainfall with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Uninterrupted sunshine will return on Monday with temperatures charging back towards 90 degrees. Temperatures are expected to hit the mid-90s on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of another round of rain.

