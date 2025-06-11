Pennsylvania man charged with raping 6-year-old after lover finds video: officials

article

The Brief A sexual abuse arrest was made in Berks County this week. Officials say a man raped a child, and recorded it on his phone. The video was found by his lover, who reported it to police.



Officials say an alleged child rapist is behind bars after he was arrested at his home in Berks County this week.

What we know:

Angelo Concepcion, 28, is charged with raping a 6-year-old child at a home on the 2100 block of Adams Street in Muhlenberg Township.

Officials say video of the abuse was accidentally discovered on the suspect's phone by his lover, who reported it to police.

Concepcion was taken into custody at his home on Monday, and charged with Rape of a Child, Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse and Indecent Assault.

What's next:

Concepcion was committed to Berks County Jail after failing to post $175,000 bail.