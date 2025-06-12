Philly’s largest city union puts leaders on notice amid threat to strike

The Brief Philadelphia’s largest city union authorities are putting the Parker administration on notice by authorizing a strike vote. District Council 33 says it agreed to a one-year contract extension in November 2024 with a five-percent wage increase, with the understanding it would continue negotiations with the city for a long-term contract. Its leadership says the city is now trying to low ball them.



The largest union in Philadelphia, comprised of members who handle 911 calls, collect trash and more, is giving city leaders two weeks to reach what they say is a fair wage and better working conditions, or they will strike, having already authorized a strike vote.

What they're saying:

"For many years, our members have been underpaid and undervalued, but we’re the essential ones who make sure everything is done," District Council President Greg Boulware said.

District Council 33 represents over 9,000 members. The union says those men and women keep the water flowing, make sure the airport runways are repaired and safe, handle 911 calls and haul trash. Without them, the union president says the city wouldn’t be able to operate.

"We touch every aspect of this city, from one end of the city to another," Boulware stated. "Our members are paid the bottom 25 percent for municipal workers in the country. That's sad. We're the sixth-largest city in the country."

At a news conference Thursday, DC 33 leadership declared the two percent wage increase offered by the Parker administration doesn’t cut it.

"We need much more than we are currently receiving," Boulware explained. "We deserve much more than we are currently receiving. Our men and women work their ass off every single day."

Several state representatives and members of other unions were on hand to show their support, demanding District 33 get the respect they say it deserves.

President of the Philadelphia AFL-CIO, Danny Boulder, said, "One of the best ways to show someone that respect is in their paycheck."

Tarik Khan, a Democratic member of the Pennsylvania House, added, "On behalf of the Philadelphia Delegation, I want to say a two percent increase in salary per year is not acceptable. It’s not acceptable."

What's next:

District Council 33 announced members voted to authorize a strike. The union vowed to walk off the job if it cannot reach a fair settlement with the city by June 30th.

"Thus far, it hasn’t happened," Boulware said. "We’ll meet any time, any place, anywhere, to make sure we can try to get this done. If not, unfortunately, we’ll have to shut this city down."

FOX 29 repeatedly reached out to the city for comment but have not yet heard back.

Another bargaining session is set for tomorrow between city leaders and DC 33 leadership.