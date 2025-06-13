Mayor Parker takes a dive to open Philly city pools

article

The Brief We’ve hit the first 90+ degree day in Philadelphia and, just in time, pools across the city are starting to open up. Philadelphia city pools are beginning a rolled-out opening now that the weather is warm and kids are out of school.



The weather is warming up and kids are out of school for the summer, which means Philadelphia city pools are beginning to open across the city.

What we know:

Mayor Cherelle Parker joined the Hunting Park community with City Council President Kenyatta Johnson and Councilwoman Quetcy Lozada to open the first of Philadelphia’s 60 city pools on Friday afternoon.

The Hunting Park pool is one of 12 pools that received upgrades and beautification for the 2025 season, in a program funded by a three-year grant and led by Mural Arts Philadelphia, Philly Parks and Rec and Tiny WPA.

The city has hired nearly 400 lifeguards and pool maintenance staff for the summer season in order to provide a safe and clean environment for those utilizing the pools.

"Everyone deserves a safe place to cool off during the hottest months, regardless of their neighborhood," said Susan Slawson, Commissioner, Philadelphia Parks and Recreation. "Thanks to the commitment of nearly 400 lifeguards and pool maintenance attendants, we are on track to open our pools as planned this summer.

What you can do:

Swimming lessons will be available for Parks & Recs summer campus and free swimming lessons will be available for kids. Some pool settings will also have swimming lessons for adults.

Parents and caregivers are always responsible for their children and kids under eight have to be within arms reach of their parent or guardian whenever they’re in the water.

Need more information on hours and lessons? You can find that on the city's Parks & Rec Finder App here.

Pool opening schedule:

Friday, June 13

Hunting Park Pool – 1101 W. Hunting Park Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19140

Kelly Pool - 4231 Lansdowne Dr, Philadelphia, PA 19131

Saturday, June 14

Fox Chase Pool – 7901 Ridgeway St., Philadelphia, PA 19111

Schmidt Pool – 113 W Ontario St, Philadelphia, PA 19140

Penrose Pool – 1101 W. Susquehanna Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19122

Sunday, June 15

Gathers Pool – 2501-19 W. Diamond St., Philadelphia, PA 19121

Monday, June 16

Samuel Pool – 3539 Gaul St., Philadelphia, PA 19134

Jacobs Pool - 4500 Linden Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19114

Fishtown Pool — 1219-25 E Montgomery Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19125

Tuesday, June 17

Fletcher Pool - 743-81 N 48th St., Philadelphia, PA 19139

Marian Anderson Pool - 1713 Catharine St, Philadelphia, PA 19146

Wednesday, June 18

Francisville Pool – 1737 Francis St., Philadelphia, PA 19130

Thursday, June 19

Lackman Pool – 1101 Bartlett St., Philadelphia, PA 19115

Vogt Pool – 4131 Unruh Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19135

Friday, June 20

Bridesburg Pool – 4625 Richmond St., Philadelphia, PA 19137

Morris Estate - 1610 W Chelten Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19126

Saturday, June 21

Shepard Pool – 5700 Haverford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131

N. Liberties - 321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Sunday, June 22