Mayor Parker takes a dive to open Philly city pools
HUNTING PARK - The weather is warming up and kids are out of school for the summer, which means Philadelphia city pools are beginning to open across the city.
What we know:
Mayor Cherelle Parker joined the Hunting Park community with City Council President Kenyatta Johnson and Councilwoman Quetcy Lozada to open the first of Philadelphia’s 60 city pools on Friday afternoon.
The Hunting Park pool is one of 12 pools that received upgrades and beautification for the 2025 season, in a program funded by a three-year grant and led by Mural Arts Philadelphia, Philly Parks and Rec and Tiny WPA.
The city has hired nearly 400 lifeguards and pool maintenance staff for the summer season in order to provide a safe and clean environment for those utilizing the pools.
"Everyone deserves a safe place to cool off during the hottest months, regardless of their neighborhood," said Susan Slawson, Commissioner, Philadelphia Parks and Recreation. "Thanks to the commitment of nearly 400 lifeguards and pool maintenance attendants, we are on track to open our pools as planned this summer.
What you can do:
Swimming lessons will be available for Parks & Recs summer campus and free swimming lessons will be available for kids. Some pool settings will also have swimming lessons for adults.
Parents and caregivers are always responsible for their children and kids under eight have to be within arms reach of their parent or guardian whenever they’re in the water.
Need more information on hours and lessons? You can find that on the city's Parks & Rec Finder App here.
Pool opening schedule:
Friday, June 13
- Hunting Park Pool – 1101 W. Hunting Park Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19140
- Kelly Pool - 4231 Lansdowne Dr, Philadelphia, PA 19131
Saturday, June 14
- Fox Chase Pool – 7901 Ridgeway St., Philadelphia, PA 19111
- Schmidt Pool – 113 W Ontario St, Philadelphia, PA 19140
- Penrose Pool – 1101 W. Susquehanna Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19122
Sunday, June 15
- Gathers Pool – 2501-19 W. Diamond St., Philadelphia, PA 19121
Monday, June 16
- Samuel Pool – 3539 Gaul St., Philadelphia, PA 19134
- Jacobs Pool - 4500 Linden Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19114
- Fishtown Pool — 1219-25 E Montgomery Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19125
Tuesday, June 17
- Fletcher Pool - 743-81 N 48th St., Philadelphia, PA 19139
- Marian Anderson Pool - 1713 Catharine St, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Wednesday, June 18
- Francisville Pool – 1737 Francis St., Philadelphia, PA 19130
Thursday, June 19
- Lackman Pool – 1101 Bartlett St., Philadelphia, PA 19115
- Vogt Pool – 4131 Unruh Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19135
Friday, June 20
- Bridesburg Pool – 4625 Richmond St., Philadelphia, PA 19137
- Morris Estate - 1610 W Chelten Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19126
Saturday, June 21
- Shepard Pool – 5700 Haverford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131
- N. Liberties - 321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Sunday, June 22
- Kendrick Pool – 5822-24 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19128