Armed man arrested in West Chester during No Kings Day protest: police
WEST CHESTER, Pa. - A man has been arrested after police say he unlawfully carried a firearm in West Chester Saturday.
What we know:
West Chester Borough officers were alerted by the public that a person was concealing a firearm and walking along the area of North High Street, West Chester, where a large rally was also gathering.
Officers were able to identify the suspect and quickly conducted a pedestrian stop.
Police questioned the man before taking him into custody after finding an unlicensed firearm during a search.
Police say the suspect does not have a registered conceal to carry permit.
FOX 29 obtained video of the arrest from @AntiweaKdad.
Police say no one was injured during this incident.
This investigation is ongoing.
What you can do:
If you have any information regarding the incident, please call the West Chester Borough Police Department at 610-696-2700.
The Source: The information in this story is from the West Chester Borough Police Department.