Armed man arrested in West Chester during No Kings Day protest: police

article

The Brief Approximately 1800 "No Kings Day" protests occurred Saturday across the U.S. to protest the Trump administration's policies. A man unlawfully armed with a gun was arrested during a No Kings rally in West Chester Saturday. No one was injured during the incident.



A man has been arrested after police say he unlawfully carried a firearm in West Chester Saturday.

What we know:

West Chester Borough officers were alerted by the public that a person was concealing a firearm and walking along the area of North High Street, West Chester, where a large rally was also gathering.

Officers were able to identify the suspect and quickly conducted a pedestrian stop.

Police questioned the man before taking him into custody after finding an unlicensed firearm during a search.

Police say the suspect does not have a registered conceal to carry permit.

FOX 29 obtained video of the arrest from @AntiweaKdad.

Police say no one was injured during this incident.

This investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

If you have any information regarding the incident, please call the West Chester Borough Police Department at 610-696-2700.