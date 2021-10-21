Weather Authority: Pleasant Thursday with mild temps, weekend cool down ahead

Another unseasonably warm day with plenty of sunshine is forecasted for the Delaware Valley on Thursday, but an impending weekend cold front will send temperatures back to more familiar levels for this time of year.

Conditions on Thursday morning will be chilly, with most of the area in the mid-to-upper 50s and areas to the far north in the 40s. Sunshine and southernly winds will help warm the region into the 60s by mid-morning and continue to rise through the day.

Forecasters expect Philadelphia and neighboring areas to peak in the mid-70s during the afternoon with a few spotty clouds.

Conditions will stay favorable on Friday, but a cold front is expected to prevent temperatures from exceeding 70 degrees and make it even cold over the weekend. FOX 29's Sue Serio says temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will only reach the mid-60s with partly sunny skies.

The seasonable trend will continue into next week with a threat of showers through Wednesday.

___

THURSDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 77

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, mild. High: 70, Low: 59

SATURDAY: Noticeably cooler, mostly sunny. High: 63, Low: 53

SUNDAY: Stays cool. High: 65, Low: 46

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter