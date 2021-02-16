Weather Authority: Freezing rain moves out of the region Tuesday

It's a messy morning as freezing rain is moving out of the area but in its place just old-fashioned rain will come to linger.

Temperatures will warm up for most of the region with highs reaching 50 degrees.

Precipitation will remain throughout much of the a.m. Tuesday. Rain could be heavy, at times. The melting of snow will likely cause some flooding.

Milder air will continue to move across the region with rain becoming lighter throughout the day.

However, freezing rain will stick around in the Poconos, Lehigh Valley and Berks County through the night as temps stay below freezing. That means extremely hazardous travel, power outages, and trees down. Travel is discouraged.

Another storm system is moving in from Thursday into Friday. It will arrive in the early hours of the morning and FOX 29's Sue Serio is forecasting heavy snow at times.

We could see as much as 3 to 7 inches of snow before the change over of precipitation occurs.

MONDAY: Wintry mix. High: 37, Low: 32

TUESDAY: Wintry mix to rain. High: 47, Low: 34

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 34, Low: 23

THURSDAY: Wintry mix to rain. High: 36, Low: 26

