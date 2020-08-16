Weather Authority: Rainy Sunday wraps up weekend

Expect a washout on Sunday across the region as the weekend comes to a close. Cooler temperatures will accompany the rainfall before warming back up on Monday.

Rain showers will begin in the morning and last into the evening. The entire region will experience be covered by a system of precipitation that moved into our area overnight from the southwest.

FOX 29's Scott Williams says to expect the heaviest showers in areas south and southeast of Philadelphia. Rainfall totals along the I-95 corridor are expected to measure half an inch to an inch. Portions of Delaware could see more than an inch and experience coastal flooding.

A few lingering showers will pass through the area on Monday, but overall expect partly sunny conditions with temperatures returning to the 80s. A series of similar weather days will follow from Tuesday through Friday.

___

SUNDAY: Rain, cooler temps. High: 76

MONDAY: Partly sunny, warmer. High: 82, Low: 66

TUESDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 84, Low: 67

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 84, Low: 67

___

