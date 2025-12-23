Explosion reported at Bucks County nursing home: People believed trapped inside

The Brief An explosion happened at a nursing home in Bristol on Tuesday. Officials said some people are believed to be trapped inside.



A gas explosion was reported at a nursing home in Bucks County on Tuesday.

What we know:

The explosion was reported around 2:30 p.m. at Silver Lake Nursing Home in Bristol. Witnesses told FOX 29 that there were gas crews working in the area.

In a statement to FOX 29, PECO said that crews were called out to the facility around 2 p.m., after reports of a gas odor.

"While crews were on site, an explosion occurred at the facility," the statement said. "PECO crews shut off natural gas and electric service to the facility to ensure the safety of first responders and local residents."

According to officials, the explosion caused part of the building to collapse, trapping several people inside.

"We understand that there are people trapped inside," said Ruth Miller, a Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency spokesperson.

A rescue effort is underway, but it's not clear how many people may be injured or trapped in the building. Multiple people were also taken to the hospital, but their conditions were unclear.

What they're saying:

State Rep. Tina Davis issued a statement on the explosion on Tuesday, urging people to stay away from the area.

"I am deeply concerned by the reports of an explosion and fire at the Silver Lake Nursing Home in Bristol Township," Davis said. "My thoughts are with the residents, their families, and the staff during this frightening situation. I am closely monitoring developments and remain in contact with local officials and first responders as they work to ensure everyone’s safety. I urge the public to avoid the area so emergency crews can do their jobs."

What we don't know:

No other information was immediately available. It's not clear what caused the explosion. Officials are investigating.