Weather Authority: Remnants of spring nor'easter create blustery conditions, flood concerns Tuesday

A spring nor'easter is creating a messy morning in the Delaware Valley after pounding the area with heavy rain overnight.

Conditions will include wind with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour, according to forecasters.

The low-pressure system creating the conditions is making its way offshore, but flooding remains a concern for areas in the Delaware Valley, especially places above Philadelphia.

A Flood Warning is in effect until 6 a.m. and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m.

Rain is expected to stop in the morning, but pop-up showers may happen in the afternoon due to moisture in the air.

Temperatures will rise to the 50s, and a freeze watch is in effect until Wednesday morning due to dropping overnight temperatures.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley traveled to North Wildwood, New Jersey to assess the damage to local beaches.

TUESDAY: Blustery day. High: 52

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and nice. High: 60, Low: 38

THURSDAY: Cloudy and milder. High: 66, Low: 42

FRIDAY: Sunny and warmer. High: 74, Low: 49

SATURDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High: 67, Low: 49

SUNDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High: 68, Low: 50

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 67, Low: 51

