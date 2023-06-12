Weather Authority: Severe storms expected to bring strong wind, hail to Delaware Valley Monday afternoon

After a stretch of warm, sunny days in the Delaware Valley, severe conditions will move through the area on Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, the rainfall will be welcome after days of dry conditions that sparked air quality concerns and several wildfires.

The FOX 29 Weather Authority team says the threat for scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through the area on Monday afternoon.

Isolated and severe storms will move through western Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, and New Jersey. Parts of southern New Jersey and Delaware will experience scattered severe conditions.

The storms will bring threats of wind, hail and thunder as temperatures reach the 80s, forecasters say.

The National Weather Service says the storms will move through between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: Soaking storms. High: 81, Low: 69

TUESDAY: Less humid. High: 80, Low: 59

WEDNESDAY: Afternoon scattered storms. High: 76, Low: 61

THURSDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 83, Low: 59

FRIDAY: Sun, clouds. High: 81, Low: 62

SATURDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 83, Low: 60

SUNDAY: Father's Day rain. High: 81, Low: 63