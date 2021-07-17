Weather Authority: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued ahead of powerful evening storms

The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm watches and warnings as a band of strong storms move across the Delaware Valley Saturday evening.

The area-wide Severe Thunderstorm Watch will be in effect until 11 p.m., according to the weather service. Forecasters warn of strong wind gusts up to 70 MPH and possible bouts of hail to accompany rain, thunder and lightning.

The first cluster of storms triggered brief Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in parts of the region on Saturday afternoon, including Philadelphia and parts of New Jersey. Forecasters anticipate the severe weather warnings will become more widespread and continue off-and-on throughout the night.

FOX 29's Scott Williams says the latest models show the heaviest rainfall will happen late in the evening with localized downpours in Trenton and Bensalem. The storms will intensify around midnight with more widespread showers and gusty winds.

A region-wide Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through Saturday night. Forecasters anticipate less than an inch for most of the region, but parts of Bucks County still reeling from last week's flooding could see more than 2 inches of rainfall.

Showers will continue to soak the region overnight and into Sunday morning, according to the latest models. A brief break in the rain will happen late Sunday morning before more showers in the afternoon and evening.

