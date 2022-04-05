Weather Authority: Storm system brings heavy downpours to Delaware Valley on Wednesday

Wednesday's morning commute will be messy and hazardous as heavy downpours create reduced visibility, wet roads and flooding in some areas.

The rain is being caused by a storm system moving off the coast, but it will continue due to another storm system slated to hit the Delaware Valley Thursday morning.

The heaviest rain is hitting Wilmington, Delaware while Philadelphia is seeing consistent and steady rain.

The rain will make its way out of the area in the late morning into the early afternoon before conditions fully dry up for the evening commute.

Conditions will be similar tomorrow with a second storm system bringing heavy downpours in the late morning and early afternoon.

Friday morning is expected to be dry with the possibility of sunshine and temperatures in the low 60s for Phillies Opening Day.

Looking ahead, forecasters expect the weekend to be sunny and dry.

WEDNESDAY: AM rain, breezy. High: 58

THURSDAY: More rain. High: 57, Low: 48

FRIDAY: Some sun and a shower. High: 62, Low: 47

SATURDAY: April sunshine. High: 55, Low: 43

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 53, Low: 40

MONDAY: Sunny and milder. High: 61, Low: 40

TUESDAY: Back to the 70s. High: 73, Low: 47

