Weather Authority: Sunny and warm Thursday, weekend rain ahead

Another round of warm temperatures and bright sunshine is expected across the Delaware Valley on Thursday. Clouds will thicken overnight and usher in some weekend rain showers.

Temperatures on Thursday morning will hover in the 40s in most spots with calm winds. By mid-morning conditions will rise into the mid-to-upper 50s as uninterrupted sunshine helps warm the region.

Temperatures will reach the high-60s by noon and continue to climb into the lower 70s throughout the afternoon.

Cloud cover will thicken overnight and lead to some spotty drizzle on Friday and otherwise cloudy conditions. Temperatures will struggle to crack 60 degrees to start the weekend.

Clouds will remain on Saturday with the threat of rain as temperatures rebound back into the 70s. Gloomy conditions will continue into Sunday with stronger evening storms possible.

___

THURSDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 71

FRIDAY: Clouds, drizzle. High: 63, Low: 48

SATURDAY: Clouds, rain possible. High: 70, Low: 50

SUNDAY: Showers, p.m. storm. High: 70, Low: 58

___