Weather Authority: Sunny, mild stretch continues through Wednesday

Enjoy the sunny skies while we got them as our sunny stretch is forecasted to continue through Wednesday.

In the morning Wednesday, temperatures will start off in the upper 40s, low 50s before the day warms up into the mid to high 60s. A cold front moving through will bring brief morning showers to the area as well.

It will remain mild throughout the next couple of days.

Thursday will be dry, but you'll also notice a lot more clouds in the sky as showers will be on the way. The rain starts Thursday night, and it continues through rush hour on Friday.

The showers should taper off Friday afternoon, and the forecast is looking dry for the weekend.

The rain is also signal the crossing of a cold front, so get ready for some really chilly weather this weekend. We're talking highs in the low 50s and along with an inconvenient wind.

Now that you can plan for what's coming, our mild weather sounds even nicer. Enjoy the warm sun again on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s. We'll stay in the mid to upper 60s through Friday, but Friday will feel chilly because of the rain.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny & mild. High: 66.

THURSDAY: More clouds. High: 68.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers. High: 66.

The first half of the day is most wet.

SATURDAY: Clouds & sun. Breezy. Cooler. High: 54.

Looks dry for the AM Alzheimer's Walk.

SUNDAY: Sunnier & breezy. Cold. High: 50.

