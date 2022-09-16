Weather Authority: Sunny skies and pleasant conditions to dominate Saturday

As a beautiful start to the weekend, Friday saw clear, blue skies, low humidity and temps right around 80 degrees.

Overnight into Saturday will see some cool temperatures again, though no 40s. Skies should be mostly clear, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday will see more blue skies and low humidity, with highs in the low 80s, so a little warmer.

Sunday begins a stretch of much warmer days, as summer tries to hang on right to the edge of the first day of fall. Sunday should see highs in the upper 80s, with humidity creeping back into the region.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 62

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. High: 84, Low: 64

SUNDAY: Humidity returns. High: 88, Low: 68

MONDAY: Evening shower. High: 90, Low: 70