Weather Authority: Sunshine returns on Thursday with cooler temps

Sunshine will return to the region on Thursday but temperatures will be cooler in the wake of a cold front that dragged across the region yesterday. Conditions will stay dry with more rainfall in the offing.

Morning temperatures will sit in the upper 40s in most parts of the region. Philadelphia will skew slightly warmer with early morning temperatures in the lower 50s.

Temperatures will climb into 60s during the early afternoon with plenty of sunshine. The warming trend will continue through the afternoon as temperatures rise into the mid-60s with a few passing clouds.

Conditions will stay dry on Thursday but a chance of rain is likely on Friday and Saturday. Mother's Day will be mostly dry on Sunday before another round of rain soaks the region on Monday.

THURSDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 67

FRIDAY: p.m. rain likely. High: 66, Low: 49

SATURDAY: Showers with some sun. High: 58, Low: 46

SUNDAY: Cooler, spotty rain. High: 62, Low: 42

