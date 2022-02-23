Weather Authority: Temperatures fall overnight to set stage for wintry mix on Thursday

The early preview of spring will come to an abrupt end on Thursday as another blast of arctic air plummets temperatures to set the stage for rain and a wintry mix.

After Wednesday hit a high of 70 degrees in some spots, overnight temperatures will start to steadily fall back into the 40s across the Delaware Valley as cold air from the north encroaches downward.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr said daytime temperatures will only reach a high of 38 degrees on Thursday, with similarly cold conditions elsewhere in the region.

The cold air will precede a system of mostly rain and ice that will move in from the southwest overnight Thursday into Friday morning.

Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware will get mostly rain, while icy sleet is expected to the north and west. The Poconos and parts of the Lehigh Valley could see a mix of snow and ice.

The storm is expected to change over to all rain during the Friday morning commute, but untreated roads and sidewalks could be slick.

It will stay chilly on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds, before turning milder again with a high on Sunday near 50 degrees.

THURSDAY: Cold, p.m. rain/wintry mix. High: 38, Low: 33

FRIDAY: Morning rain. High: 48, Low: 34

SATURDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 38, Low: 26

SUNDAY: Sunny, seasonal. High: 49, Low: 29

