Weather Authority: Weekend cold front sweeps across region

It's a chilly start to the weekend.

Conditions will remain mostly unchanged on Saturday before turning slightly milder on Sunday as clouds thicken. Temperatures will reach into the low 50s on Saturday with slightly milder conditions on Sunday when temperatures reach into the mid to high 50s.

Conditions will also remain dry for the weekend.

Temperatures will remain above 50 degrees on Monday and tumble back into the 40s by midweek. By Thanksgiving expect seasonable highs in the low to mid-50s.

SATURDAY: Clouds to sun. High: 50, Low: 31

SUNDAY: Mostly cloud. High: 57, Low: 38

MONDAY: Showers to sun. High: 54, Low: 50

