Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small child abuse trial: Closing arguments

The Brief Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small's child abuse trial is in the closing arguments phase. The defense claims the allegations are false and argue the teen's claims are extortion. The prosecution presents evidence of alleged abuse, including photos of bruises.



The fate of Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small hangs in the balance as his child abuse trial reaches its closing arguments.

Closing arguments presented in court

What we know:

The prosecution began their closing argument by stating, "Abuse is not parenting."

They allege that the mayor's teenage daughter was fearful of her father due to physical abuse, including an incident where she was reportedly beaten with a broom.

Prosecutors presented photos of bruises on the teen's face and body as evidence.

The defense, however, urged the jury to find Small not guilty, calling the allegations false.

They argued that there was no physical evidence of abuse, such as marks or concussions, despite the teen's claims.

The defense also highlighted text messages from the teen to her mother, suggesting the allegations were an attempt at extortion.

The defense's perspective

What they're saying:

Small's defense team emphasized his role as a city leader but stated, "He has no power here today... you do."

They argued that the case is not one of genuine child abuse, but rather "extortion by the child."

The defense presented statements from the teen to police, where she reportedly said, "No abuse. I'm mad. What I said is not true. I'm not abused. I don't get hit."

The prosecution countered by asserting that the evidence is against Small, describing him as a "career politician" trying to cover up his actions.

They claim the mayor asked his daughter to change her story, which she refused to do.

What's next:

Court on Tuesday was adjourned at around 4:30 p.m.

The jury will continue deliberations Wednesday at 9 a.m.