Weather Authority: Temperatures ramp up Monday to kick off heat wave

Muggy conditions felt during the day on Sunday will continue overnight as the region prepares for another sweltering heat wave.

Temperatures across the Delaware Valley will dip into the upper 60s and low 70s, but forecasters expect the heat index to stay high and keep conditions sticky.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr says a foggy Monday morning will give way to sweltering hot daytime conditions with temperatures expected to exceed 90 degrees in several parts of the region. Warm southern air will push up the coast to bake the region for the next several days.

A similar weather day will follow on Tuesday with a high temperature in Philadelphia and neighboring counties expected to reach 94 degrees. Conditions will stay warm on both Wednesday and Thursday with a moderate chance of some late-day storms.

The heat wave will roll on through the weekend with bright sunshine and temperatures in the mid-upper 80s expected.

___

MONDAY: a.m. fog, humid. High: 92, Low: 73

TUESDAY: Sunny, hot. High: 94, Low: 71

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, p.m. shower. High: 90, Low: 73

THURSDAY: Warm, p.m. storm. High: 84, Low: 70

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter