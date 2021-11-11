Weather Authority: Cold front to bring rain Friday morning

The FOX 29 Weather Authority team is tracking double cold fronts and both will bring rain and a noticeable chill to the air in the coming days.

You'll have an incontinent commute to work or school if you're heading out Friday morning as we'll have showers and even bursts of heavy rain.

The rain ends early afternoon, and the ride home from work or school will be no problem. We'll get some sun before sunset at 4:45 p.m. and the high temperature should reach about 64.

After some sun around sunrise at 6:45 a.m. on Saturday, it will be pretty cloudy in the afternoon as another cold front swings over us.

If you're planning your day, we'll see dry conditions in the morning. In the afternoon, we could see a few quick showers. It'll also be breezy and chilly in the afternoon. We're talking highs only in the mid-50s.

Then, we really feel the effects of cold front number two on Sunday with a forecasted high of only 50 degrees! On the plus side, we will enjoy sunny skies.

On Monday, temps will dip into the 40s with a high of 48 and more clouds in the sky. It's sunny again on Tuesday, but still chilly with a high of 50.

Then, highs start ticking up. Look for 58 on Wednesday and 62 on Thursday.

___

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 65

FRIDAY: Early rain. High: 63, Low: 57

SATURDAY: Breezy, a shower. High: 58, Low: 43

SUNDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 50, Low: 36

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter