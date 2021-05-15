Weather Authority: Temperatures to soar through the 80s next week

Conditions will stay calm and mild overnight as a pleasant weekend continues on Sunday with temperatures in the 70s and a slight chance of spotty rain. Temperatures will continue to climb during the workweek and could hit the 90s by next weekend.

Conditions will stay dry overnight with temperatures around 50 degrees in most parts of the region. Clouds will increase during the morning as temperatures exceed 60 degrees by the afternoon. Some pockets of rain could start to form around 3 p.m. in areas north of Philadelphia through the Lehigh Valley.

Most areas will peak in the low 70s with a healthy mix of sun and clouds during the evening to wrap up the weekend. A similar weather day will follow on Monday with a slight chance of light rain showers.

A summer-like warmup is in store for the Delaware Valley beginning on Tuesday as a pocket of warm southern air moves into the region. Temperatures will move into the mid-80s during the middle of the week and could peak in the 90s for the weekend.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, chance of rain. High: 74, Low: 51

MONDAY: Partly sunny, chance of rain. High: 74, Low: 52

TUESDAY: Summer-like. High: 81, Low: 54

WEDNESDAY: Hot, sunny. High: 86, Low: 59

