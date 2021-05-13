Weather Authority: Temps return to 70s on Thursday with sunshine

Thursday will begin a warming trend across the Delaware Valley with consecutive days of bright sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. The warmup will last through the weekend with a slight chance of late-day rain on Sunday.

Morning temperatures will be chilly with most parts of the region in the low-to-mid 40s. Areas north of Philadelphia will skew slightly colder in the upper 30s. Uninterrupted sunshine will help conditions warm into the 60 before noon.

Most parts of the Delaware Valley will approach the 70s during the early afternoon with continued sunshine. High temperatures are expected to peak around 71 degrees during the late afternoon hours.

Similar weather days will follow on Thursday and Friday with temperatures expected to climb modestly into the mid-70s before the weekend. Conditions will stay favorable on Saturday and most of Sunday with the chance of a late-day rain shower.

___

THURSDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 71

FRIDAY: Sunny, seasonal. High: 74, Low: 49

SATURDAY: Beautiful day. High: 75, Low: 49

SUNDAY: Nice, chance of p.m. rain. High: 72, Low: 53

___

