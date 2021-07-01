Weather Authority: Tornado warnings expire, severe thunderstorm warnings remain in effect for parts of NJ

Strong storms prompted tornado warnings in parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware Thursday afternoon.

Tornado warnings for Bucks, Burlington, Kent and Sussex counties expired around 5:30 p.m. and the warnings for Mercer, Monmouth, and Ocean counties were canceled at 6 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden and Ocean counties until 7 p.m.

Forecasters warn of damaging wind gusts that could reach up to 70 MPH with scattered lightning strikes.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for areas along the I-95 corridor and west of Philadelphia until Friday morning.

Philadelphia can expect less than an inch of rain while areas north and west of the city will see anywhere from an inch and a half to two inches of rainfall.

Showers will linger on Friday morning as America prepares to celebrate the Fourth of July. Rainfall is expected to clear the area during the daylight hours with temperatures staying below 80 degrees.

A similar weather day is expected on Saturday with even cooler temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s. Conditions will rise back into the 80s on the Fourth of July with plenty of sunshine for your Independence Day celebrations.

RELATED COVERAGE

No, it wasn’t the apocalypse; shelf clouds leave Philadelphia area residents in awe

___

THURSDAY: p.m. rain. High: 86, Low: 74

FRIDAY: Cloudy, some rain. High: 79, Low: 69

SATURDAY: A few showers. High: 75, Low: 63

SUNDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 81, Low: 61

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter