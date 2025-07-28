Bucks County community mourns loss of 18-year-old girl killed in crash

The Brief The Bucks County community is grieving the loss of 18-year-old Keira D'Ambra, who was killed in a car crash over the weekend. A small memorial has been set up at the crash site along Wistar Road in Bristol Township to honor her short, but impactful life. A GoFundMe was created to help Keira's family during this extremely difficult time.



A community is grieving after a teen girl was killed in a crash that occurred in Bucks County Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

Keira D'Ambra was a passenger in the back seat of a white 2002 Ford Mustang when the vehicle, traveling at high speed, lost control and crashed into a tree near Armstrong Middle School.

Keira was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries.

The 17-year-old driver and another 17-year-old passenger, both males, survived the crash.

What they're saying:

Keira had recently graduated and celebrated her 18th birthday at the end of June, filled with excitement for the next chapter of her life.

Ron Smith, a friend of Keira's, expressed his shock and sadness. "She was an amazing person, always really respectful of me, nice to me," said Smith. "It's just unfortunate, so I thought I'd come here, check it out, show some respect and hope that this doesn’t happen again."

Savannah Benner, who went to school with Keira, shared her disbelief. "It was a saddening moment to hear someone I went to school with passed away," she said.

Keira's family released a heartfelt statement, describing her as a kind, loving, and sweet young woman with a contagious laugh. They highlighted her organ donation as the ultimate gift to save others' lives and urged the community to drive with caution, hoping the tragedy serves as a reminder of the dangers of speeding.

A GoFundMe page for Keira's family quickly surpassed $15,000, reflecting the community's support and the impact Keira had on those who knew her.

Ron Smith echoed the family's sentiments: "Just slow down - save a life."

As the community mourns, Keira's legacy of kindness and generosity continues to inspire those around her.

Her tragic passing serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of road safety and the fragility of life.