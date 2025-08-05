Design begins for new museum as legendary SS United States set to become world's largest artificial reef

The Brief The SS United States Conservancy has started the design phase for the new SS United States Museum and Visitor Experience. The ship was recently tugged down the East Coast, ceremoniously leaving its longtime home in South Philadelphia after being docked there for decades. The ship's iconic, six-story funnels will be removed to become a centerpiece of the land-based museum. The historic ocean liner, currently in Mobile, Alabama, is being prepared to become the world’s largest artificial reef.



After spending decades docked in South Philadelphia, the historic SS United States is officially in its final chapter. Design is now underway for a highly anticipated new museum that will celebrate the legacy of "America's Flagship," while the vessel itself is being prepared in Alabama to become the world's largest artificial reef.

The project will feature some of the iconic ocean liner's most famous components, including its towering, six-story funnels.

Concept art for the SS United States Museum and Visitor Center.

What's next:

The ship, currently docked in Mobile, Alabama, is being prepared for deployment as an artificial reef off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida. The funnels will be removed to be a dramatic centerpiece for the new land-based museum.

The SS United States Conservancy has hired Thinc Design, LMN Architects, and engineering firm Buro Happold to guide the initial planning and development. The museum will honor the ship's mid-century modern design and innovative technology. The project will also feature thousands of artifacts from the ship, including one of its massive five-bladed propellers and its revolutionary radar mast.

Susan Gibbs, Conservancy president and granddaughter of the SS United States’ designer, spotlighted the vision for the museum.

"We are deeply committed to celebrating the enduring legacy of America’s Flagship, and we have assembled an extraordinary team to help us realize our vision," Gibbs said. "By incorporating iconic components from the historic ocean liner into an architecturally stunning land-based museum, the SS United States will continue to excite and inspire future generations."

Tom Hennes, founder of Thinc Design, shared his excitement for the project.

"We felt a passion for helping tell her remarkable story," Hennes said. "We look forward to designing dynamic, interactive exhibits that create an unforgettable experience for all visitors."

The funnels themselves were the largest ever installed on a ship, each as tall as a six-story building. Unlike other ships' false funnels, both funnels on the SS United States were fully functional, serving two independent engine rooms.

The backstory:

Christened 73 years ago in 1952, the SS United States was once celebrated as a marvel of American engineering. Designed to also serve as a military troop carrier, the ship's most famous achievement came on its maiden voyage when it shattered the transatlantic speed record in both directions. The vessel crossed the Atlantic in just three days, 10 hours and 40 minutes—a time that remains unbeaten by any other ocean liner to this day.

Tugboats helped guide the ship down the Delaware River and into open water in February 2025, where it spent over a week being towed to southern waters. The vessel's unmistakable silhouette was reportedly spotted several times along its journey, with a crew member even sharing a "ghostly" nighttime image of the ship at sea.