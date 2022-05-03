Weather Authority: Tuesday to be sunny, warm ahead of overnight storms

FOX 29's Sue Serio is giving Tuesday's weather a passing grade, with a B+ for the cloudy morning and an A for the sunny afternoon.

Some areas across the Delaware Valley are waking up to low visibility with fog, but it is expected to clear up throughout the day.

The next chance of rain is late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Showers will move in from the west starting at 6 pm and will move across the Delaware Valley overnight.

Rain isn't over after tonight's system and more showers are expected on Friday.

Looking ahead, the week's warm temperatures in the 70s will dip back to the 50s and 60s for Mother's Day weekend.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Clouds to sun. High: 73

WEDNESDAY: Morning thunderstorms and showers. High: 74, Low: 53

THURSDAY: Sunny and dry. High: 73, Low: 58

FRIDAY: Rain returns. High: 64, Low: 54

SATURDAY: Showers around. High: 56, Low: 51

SUNDAY: Mother's Day. High: 60, Low: 46

MONDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High: 68, Low: 45