Expand / Collapse search

Officer Andy Chan funeral: Mourners gather in Philadelphia for funeral service

By
Updated  December 16, 2025 11:19am EST
Philadelphia Police Department
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • Andy Chan, 55, died after he suffered traumatic injuries from a motorcycle crash while on patrol nearly seven years ago.
    • Chan will be remembered at a funeral service Tuesday afternoon at The Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.
    • A husband and father, Chan is remembered for his many years of service to the Philadelphia Police Department.

PHILADELPHIA - Mourners will gather Tuesday in Philadelphia to remember the life of Philadelphia Police Officer Andy Chan, who died nearly seven years after suffering traumatic brain injuries from a motorcycle crash. 

Funeral arrangements

What we know:

The funeral for Officer Andy Chan will take place on Tuesday afternoon at The Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul on Race Street in Philadelphia.

A police procession before the funeral brought Chan's body from Givnish Funeral Home to police headquarters, where he was then taken to the Basilica.

Featured

Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Philly Police Officer Andy Chan
article

Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Philly Police Officer Andy Chan

Funeral arrangements for fallen Philadelphia Police Officer Andy Chan have been announced.

An internment service for Officer Chan will directly follow the mass at West Laurel Hill Cemetery in Bala Cynwood.

Road closures

Local perspective:

The City of Philadelphia has announced three waves of street closures starting at 5 a.m. Tuesday and lasting until the conclusion of the funeral service.

Beginning at 5 a.m.

  • 18th Street between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Vine Street

Beginning at 5:30 a.m.

  • 15th Street between Spring Garden Street and Callowhill Street
  • Broad Street between Spring Garden Street and Callowhill Street
  • Callowhill Street between Broad Street and 17th Street
  • 17th Street between Callowhill and Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Honoring Philadelphia Highway Patrolman Andy Chan

Honoring Philadelphia Highway Patrolman Andy Chan

FOX 29's Mike Jerrick & Alex Holley talk to Andy Chan's former partner Sgt. Kyle Cross and Mark O'Connor of "Families Behind The Badge" about the 6th Annual Andy Chan Holiday Block Party.

Beginning at 6 a.m.

  • Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 16th Street and 22nd Street
  • Vine Street between Logan Circle and 16th Street
  • Race Street between 16th Street and 18th Street
  • 17th Street between Vine Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway
  • 19th Street between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Cherry Street

Police say streets affected by the road closures will have "Temporary No Parking" zones, and violators will be towed. Certain SEPTA routes may also be impacted by the funeral service.

Officer Chan's legacy 

What they're saying:

Roosevelt Poplar, president of FOP Lodge #5, said, "Andy had a smile that would penetrate your heart and when you saw him, when he walked in a room, he was always smiling. It was contagious." 

Mark O’Connor, executive director of the Families Behind The Badge Children’s Foundation, said, "Andy’s old partner, Kyle Cross, said that being highway patrol in Philadelphia is all that Andy wanted to do and he got there and he was at the pinnacle of his life. It defined him." 

Philadelphia Police Officer Andy Chan dies nearly 7 years after devastating motorcycle crash

Philadelphia Police Officer Andy Chan dies nearly 7 years after devastating motorcycle crash

The Philadelphia Police Department is mourning the loss of Officer Andy Chan, who passed away nearly seven years after a motorcycle crash left him with severe brain injuries. FOX 29's Shaynah Ferreira has the story.

Families Behind the Badge also announced Tuesday that they would be moving forward with the 6th Annual Andy Chan Block Party on Friday, Dec. 12. 

Proceeds from this year's event will support the Chan family and 10 other families of fallen or critically-injured first responders. 

Philadelphia Police DepartmentNews