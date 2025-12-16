Officer Andy Chan funeral: Mourners gather in Philadelphia for funeral service

The Brief Andy Chan, 55, died after he suffered traumatic injuries from a motorcycle crash while on patrol nearly seven years ago. Chan will be remembered at a funeral service Tuesday afternoon at The Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul. A husband and father, Chan is remembered for his many years of service to the Philadelphia Police Department.



Mourners will gather Tuesday in Philadelphia to remember the life of Philadelphia Police Officer Andy Chan, who died nearly seven years after suffering traumatic brain injuries from a motorcycle crash.

The funeral for Officer Andy Chan will take place on Tuesday afternoon at The Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul on Race Street in Philadelphia.

A police procession before the funeral brought Chan's body from Givnish Funeral Home to police headquarters, where he was then taken to the Basilica.

An internment service for Officer Chan will directly follow the mass at West Laurel Hill Cemetery in Bala Cynwood.

The City of Philadelphia has announced three waves of street closures starting at 5 a.m. Tuesday and lasting until the conclusion of the funeral service.

Beginning at 5 a.m.

18th Street between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Vine Street

Beginning at 5:30 a.m.

15th Street between Spring Garden Street and Callowhill Street

Broad Street between Spring Garden Street and Callowhill Street

Callowhill Street between Broad Street and 17th Street

17th Street between Callowhill and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Beginning at 6 a.m.

Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 16th Street and 22nd Street

Vine Street between Logan Circle and 16th Street

Race Street between 16th Street and 18th Street

17th Street between Vine Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

19th Street between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Cherry Street

Police say streets affected by the road closures will have "Temporary No Parking" zones, and violators will be towed. Certain SEPTA routes may also be impacted by the funeral service.

Officer Chan's legacy

Roosevelt Poplar, president of FOP Lodge #5, said, "Andy had a smile that would penetrate your heart and when you saw him, when he walked in a room, he was always smiling. It was contagious."

Mark O’Connor, executive director of the Families Behind The Badge Children’s Foundation, said, "Andy’s old partner, Kyle Cross, said that being highway patrol in Philadelphia is all that Andy wanted to do and he got there and he was at the pinnacle of his life. It defined him."

Families Behind the Badge also announced Tuesday that they would be moving forward with the 6th Annual Andy Chan Block Party on Friday, Dec. 12.

Proceeds from this year's event will support the Chan family and 10 other families of fallen or critically-injured first responders.