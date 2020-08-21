Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Warm Saturday with slight chance of showers

FOX 29 Philadelphia

FOX 29 Weather Authority: 7-Day Forecast (Friday update)

FOX 29's Scott Williams has the forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - Expect a warm and muggy Saturday with a slight chance of rain especially in the south and east. 

Skies come partly sunny  with a high temperature of 86 degrees. An afternoon shower can't be ruled out.

The weekend will wrap up on Sunday with scattered rain that will become more widespread as the day progresses.

Sunshine will return Monday and be accompanied by temperatures approaching 90 degrees. Conditions will remain sunny and dry throughout Thursday.

___

FRIDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 85

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 86, Low: 72

SUNDAY: Rain showers. High: 88, Low: 70

MONDAY: Sunshine returns, hot. High: 89, Low: 71

___

