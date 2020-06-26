Weather Authority: Warm temperatures, scattered storms expected Saturday

Expect a couple of rounds of showers and storms Saturday.

The storms will impact mainly the north and west in the morning and by the afternoon rain will move into the I-95 corridor and to the shore by the evening. The storms will bring brief downpours and gusty winds.

Temperatures will be the 90s both Saturday and Sunday before dropping back into the 80s by Tuesday.

FRIDAY: Sunny, dry. High: 88

SATURDAY: Humid, p.m. t-storm. High: 90, Low: 70

SUNDAY: Humid, storm likely. High: 91, Low: 74

MONDAY: Sunny, hot. High: 90, Low: 70

