Weather Authority: Warmup continues into weekend but winter poised to make comeback

After consecutive days of mild winter temperatures, the warmup will hit its peak on Friday and continue into the weekend don't put away the winter coat just yet.

Forecasters expect more uninterrupted sunshine on Friday with springlike temperatures that will hit 60 degrees in some spots. Most all areas in the region will at least peak in the mid to upper 50s, which is well above the normal high for this time of year of 43 degrees.

A similar weather day will follow on Saturday with highs nearing 60 degrees and more bright sunshine, but another arctic blast of cold air will flip the weekend on its head by Sunday morning.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr said temperatures will fall below freezing and mix with a coastal system to create a brief jolt of snow flurries on Sunday morning. Most of the region will notice light to moderate snowfall between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The quick-moving system will clear the region by noon, but cold temperatures will remain, with highs only expected to reach the mid 30s. The frigid temperatures will continue on Monday and Tuesday before another warm rebound.

___

FRIDAY: Spring-like. High: 60, Low: 32

SATURDAY: Warm, sunny. High: 60, Low: 50

SUNDAY: Morning snow. High: 36, Low: 34

MONDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 30, Low: 21

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter