Armed robbery spree in Philadelphia prompts police investigation

The Brief Philadelphia Police are investigating a series of early morning robberies. Suspects used a black rifle and a gray or silver vehicle. Police urge the public to report any suspicious activity.



A string of armed robberies and attempted robberies early Friday morning has the Philadelphia Police Department on high alert.

Police investigate multiple incidents

What we know:

Police say five incidents occurred, involving a suspect or suspects with a black, AR-15-style rifle.

The suspect(s) used a gray or silver SUV or pickup truck.

Police are working to determine if the incidents are connected.

Timeline:

The first incident took place at 12:14 a.m. on the 2500 block of Clearfield Street.

A woman was blocked by a silver pickup truck, but managed to escape unharmed.

The second incident happened at 2:47 a.m. on the 800 block of E. Thompson Street, where a woman was threatened but also escaped without loss.

In the third incident at 5:44 a.m. on the 2500 block of Emery Street, a man was robbed of electronics and cash.

The fourth incident at 6:00 a.m. on the 4700 block of Rising Sun Avenue involved a woman being robbed at an ATM.

The final incident at 6:17 a.m. on the 1000 block of E. Palmer Street saw a man resist an attempted robbery, with the suspect fleeing the scene.

What you can do:

Police urge anyone with information to contact the East Detective Division at 215-686-3243.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477).