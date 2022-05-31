Weather Authority: Wednesday to be hot, humid ahead of potentially severe storms

Heat and humidity will continue in the Delaware Valley on Wednesday after Tuesday brought near-record temperatures to the area.

Isolated thunderstorms popped up in the morning, but a greater threat is present overnight with a chance for severe conditions Thursday afternoon.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms could impact the area between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Wednesday has a 40% chance for a shower after the sun sets with a greater chance Thursday, which has an 80% chance of rain.

Temperatures will rise into the 80s but the sun and humidity will make conditions feel like they are in the 90s, according to FOX 29's Sue Serio.

Looking ahead, temperatures are expected to stay in the 80s until next week.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: High: 86

THURSDAY: High: 89, Low: 82

FRIDAY: High: 82, Low: 66

SATURDAY: High: 81, Low: 66

SUNDAY: High: 80, Low: 58

MONDAY: High: 82, Low: 60

TUESDAY: High: 82, Low: 62