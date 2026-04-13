Ghost guns, drugs found inside car fleeing Wawa theft in Wyncote, 7 arrested: police

The Brief Seven people, ages 15 to 21, were taken into custody after a reported theft at a Wawa in Wyncote on Sunday. Officers found three loaded ghost guns, marijuana, stolen merchandise, and key fob programming equipment in the car. Three of the people arrested were under 18, according to police.



Seven people were taken into custody after police say they stopped a car leaving the Wawa on Limekiln Pike in Wyncote on Sunday, following a report of retail theft in progress.

What we know:

Officers responded to the Wawa at 8250 Limekiln Pike around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a theft in progress, according to police. They stopped a white Nissan Sentra as it was leaving the store and found seven people inside, ranging in age from 15 to 21.

Police say one of the people in the car tried to hide a gun under a seat during the stop. All seven were removed from the car and taken into custody without incident or force.

Dig deeper:

Officers searched the car and found three loaded handguns with no serial numbers, also known as ghost guns, according to police. Two of the guns had been illegally modified to fire fully automatic.

Police also found a large quantity of marijuana, equipment for programming vehicle key fobs, and stolen merchandise from Wawa in the car.

Three of the people arrested were under 18, according to police. The car was impounded as part of the investigation.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of those arrested or any charges filed. It is not clear how much marijuana was found or the value of the stolen merchandise.