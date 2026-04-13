2 people walking in Delaware woods stumble upon 14,000 bags of fentanyl: police

The Brief Two people walking in the woods in Delaware stumbled upon two shopping bags full of fentanyl. Investigators say the shocking discovery was made in a wooded area off Miles Road on Sunday evening. Police have asked anyone with information about the discovery to come forward.



Police say two people were walking through a wooded area in New Castle County when they stumbled upon two grocery bags full of more than 14,000 bags of fentanyl.

What we know:

The New Castle County Division of Police said the discovery was made by a juvenile and a young adult who were walking through a wooded area off Miles Road in the Radnor Green neighborhood on Sunday evening.

Two people walking in the woods in Delaware stumbled upon two shopping bags full of fentanyl.

The pair returned home and told a family member about the two grocery bags they found in the woods full of suspected narcotics. Investigators said there were two large packages – or "bricks" – inside the bags included more than 14,000 bags of fentanyl.

What they're saying:

Police are asking anyone with information about the drugs to come forward.