Man, 87, found dead in Lehigh County creek after not returning home from fishing trip
HEIDELBERG, Pa. - Officials in Lehigh County are investigating the death of an 87-year-old man whose body was found face down in a creek on Tuesday.
What we know:
William Arner, 87, was pronounced dead after officials say his body was found face down in Jordan Creek beneath the Geiger Covered Bridge in North Whitehall Township around 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The Lehigh County Coroner's Office said it's believed that Arner went fishing, an activity he "routinely enjoyed in the area with which he was familiar."
When he did not return home from fishing, officials say his family grew concerned and contacted Pennsylvania State Police.
What's next:
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
The incident remains under investigation.