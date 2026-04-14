Man, 87, found dead in Lehigh County creek after not returning home from fishing trip

The Brief The body of 87-year-old William Arner was found in Jordan Creek beneath Geiger Covered Bridge on Tuesday morning. Arner had gone fishing Tuesday morning, according to police, and when he did not return home, police say his family grew concerned. An autopsy to determine a cause of death is scheduled for Friday.



Officials in Lehigh County are investigating the death of an 87-year-old man whose body was found face down in a creek on Tuesday.

What we know:

William Arner, 87, was pronounced dead after officials say his body was found face down in Jordan Creek beneath the Geiger Covered Bridge in North Whitehall Township around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The Lehigh County Coroner's Office said it's believed that Arner went fishing, an activity he "routinely enjoyed in the area with which he was familiar."

When he did not return home from fishing, officials say his family grew concerned and contacted Pennsylvania State Police.

What's next:

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

The incident remains under investigation.