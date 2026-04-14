UFC 330 coming to Philadelphia in August

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The Brief Philadelphia will host UFC 330 on Saturday, Aug. 15. The fight night will be at Xfinity Mobile Arena. The fight card has not yet been announced, but the main event will be a championship bout.



Another major sporting event is coming to Philadelphia this summer, this time a major UFC fight card.

UFC 330 in Philadelphia

What we know:

UFC 330 will come to Philadelphia's Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday, Aug. 15.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and UFC President Dana White made the announcement on ESPN's Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.

What they're saying:

Shapiro said he was "pumped up" to bring the UFC back to Pennsylvania.

Shapiro said he and White "both understand the power of UFC. We both understand the power of sports to bring people together."

White said this summer's fight card hopes to add to Philadelphia's rich fighting history.

"When you think about Philly, you think about fighting," White said on the Pat McAfee Show. "Some of the greatest fighters and some of the great fights in the early days of boxing came out of Philly."

Rashad Evans punches Tito Ortiz during a light heavyweight bout at UFC 133 at Wells Fargo Center on August 6, 2011 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Al Bello/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) Expand

The backstory:

Philadelphia has hosted several UFC cards in the past. The last was a UFC Fight Night in 2019. But, the last time Philadelphia hosted a "numbered" UFC event, the fight cards typically reserved for the more high-profile match-ups and title bouts, was 15 years ago at UFC 133 in 2011.

Big sporting events coming to Pennsylvania

Big picture view:

UFC 330 is just one of several major sporting events coming to Pennsylvania over the next several months, including the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh later this month, the PGA Championship in Philadelphia in May, and the FIFA World Cup beginning in June.

Philadelphia is also hosting a major slate of events for the United States' 250th birthday in July.

UFC 330

What we don't know:

The fight card for UFC 330 has not yet been announced, but the UFC confirmed that there will be a title fight on the card.