Weather Authority: Wednesday to bring final day of cold before stretch of high temperatures

Tuesday’s temperatures were below average with Philadelphia being ten degrees colder than the normal high of 44.

Temperatures remain cold, although not as frigid as they were on Monday.

Overnight temperatures are expected to stay in the teens and lower 20s, but they will rebound Wednesday with temperatures nearly ten degrees higher than normal.

Things are looking up as a mid-week warmup is projected on weather models.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 50s and 60s by Thursday.

The warm weather will come with a chance of rain.

___

WEDNESDAY: Feeling mild. High: 52, Low: 26

THURSDAY: Records and rain. High: 66, Low: 45

FRIDAY: Temps fall. High: 59, Low: 53

SATURDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 47, Low: 26

SUNDAY: Stays pleasant. High: 47, Low: 25

MONDAY: Sunny. High: 61, Low: 34

TUESDAY: Showers, mild. High: 63, Low: 46

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter