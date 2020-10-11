Weather Authority: Weekend wraps up with clouds, evening showers

The weekend will wrap up with cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s which will usher in overnight rain showers and lead to a Monday washout.

Expect temperatures to hold in the mid-60s for most of the day with dense cloud cover. The high temperature for Philadelphia on Sunday is expected to reach 69 degrees.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Rain showers leftover from Hurricane Delta will move into our region during the late afternoon to early evening. Expect the first raindrops to fall in Delaware and become more widespread by 6 a.m.

Showers will last overnight and continue through Monday. The last of the rainfall will leave the region on Tuesday morning and lead to sunshine and comfortable conditions.

____

Advertisement

SUNDAY: Cloudy, p.m. rain. High: 69, Low: 63

MONDAY: Washout. High: 65, Low: 59

TUESDAY: Rain to sun. High: 72, Low: 61

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 71, Low: 50

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!