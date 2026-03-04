Man dead in Wilmington officer-involved shooting: What we know
WILMINGTON - Police in Wilmington, Delaware shot and killed a man who they believe was firing a gun inside a residence on Tuesday.
What we know:
Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were called to Ramsey Road just before 4 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
Investigators say officers heard gunshots coming from inside a residence and contacted the Crisis Management Group for support.
After an hours-long standoff, investigators say the suspect exited the home and encountered officers, who fatally shot the man.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
The identity of the man fatally shot by police has not been released.
Details about the moments leading up to the shooting have not been shared.
What's next:
The New Castle County Division of Police has launched an internal affairs investigation per department policy.