Man dead in Wilmington officer-involved shooting: What we know

Police in Wilmington, Delaware shot and killed a man who they believe was firing a gun inside a residence on Tuesday.

What we know:

Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were called to Ramsey Road just before 4 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Investigators say officers heard gunshots coming from inside a residence and contacted the Crisis Management Group for support.

After an hours-long standoff, investigators say the suspect exited the home and encountered officers, who fatally shot the man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The identity of the man fatally shot by police has not been released.

Details about the moments leading up to the shooting have not been shared.

What's next:

The New Castle County Division of Police has launched an internal affairs investigation per department policy.