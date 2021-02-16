Weather Authority: Winter storm watch issued for parts of region ahead of snow Thursday

Tuesday was off to a messy start as freezing rain moved out of the area, but we're already keeping our eye on the potential for more snow later in the week.

Temperatures on Tuesday will warm-up for most of the region with highs reaching 50 degrees.

In some areas, especially to the south, spotty showers will remain throughout much of the morning Tuesday. Some of that rain could be heavy at times, and could lead to some flooding when paired with melting snow.

Milder air will continue to move across the region with rain becoming lighter throughout the day.

Colder air will move back in on Wednesday, setting us up for another storm system that's expected to impact parts of the area on Thursday.

FOX 29's Sue Serio is calling for snow to begin falling early Thursday morning with accumulating snow coming later in the morning. Snowfall could be heavy at times with some areas forecasted to see 3 to 6 inches, or even up to 7 inches in isolated spots.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for parts of southeast Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and northern Delaware starting at 4 a.m. Thursday until 1 p.m. Friday.

The track of the storm could determine if and when we see a change from snow to a wintry mix Thursday afternoon or evening, which would keep totals on the lower side.

The track of the storm will also determine whether or not we might wake up to a lingering wintry mix on Friday morning as well.

Looking even further ahead, we're keeping an eye on a system that could impact the area Monday morning with a wintry mix expected to turn to rain.

___

TUESDAY: Wintry mix to rain. High: 47, Low: 34

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 34, Low: 23

THURSDAY: Wintry mix to rain. High: 36, Low: 26

___

