The Weeknd concertgoers, Amtrak passengers, drivers impacted by Philly storms

The Brief Heavy rain Thursday delayed trains at 30th Street Station. Fans of The Weeknd waited in longer lines at the Linc ahead of his Thursday night concert. All delays and inconveniences were due to the heavy rain and stormy weather.



Heavy rain caused problems for trains, drivers and concertgoers who saw delays and faced challenges getting through the storm.

What we know:

A line of passengers finally boarded for an 8:11 p.m. departure at 30th Street Station Thursday night.

Some travelers were left waiting when service paused.

Amtrak posted to its X account at around 6:30 p.m. stating, "All rail traffic is stopped between Philadelphia and Wilmington, the result of severe storms causing high water over tracks."

Around 8:15 p.m., Amtrak said water was receding, allowing routes to reopen.

SEPTA's Broad Street Line station had water pouring in like a waterfall.

A video captured it along the steps and the subway platform.

Drivers had to use extra caution driving through the 5th Street tunnel between Race Street and Callowhill, which looked like a water park ride because of the high water at the innermost part.

Just as wild was the water on UPenn’s campus, where the water was up to the bumper on some cars.

Trucks and SUVs fared a little better getting through, but for most it was a challenge. A potentially dangerous one.

What they're saying:

"I have to see the concert. Rain or shine," said Gwen Beatty from Lumberton, New Jersey.

On the brighter side of this dreary day, fans of superstar R&B singer and actor, The Weeknd, waited patiently and with plenty of excitement in the rain for a 7:00 p.m. show at the Linc.

"I am actually so excited. I love his music so much," said Beatty.

Some fans arrived as early as 4 p.m. only to find that entry was delayed by an hour with gates opening at 6 p.m. instead of 5 p.m.

"I said I'm staying put. I could totally easily go across the street to Xfinity Live, but I feel like I need to be here and I am hoping for the best," said Beatty.