Strong storms in Philly, NJ area prompt severe damage, flooding, downed trees

By
Published  July 31, 2025 4:26pm EDT
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • Heavy storms in the Philadelphia area Thursday have caused damage and flooding.
    • A tree crushed an occupied vehicle in Caln Townnship, reports say.
    • A Flash Flood Warning is in effect in the area until 6:30 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA - With Flash Flood warnings in effect in the Philadelphia area, many towns have experienced damage. 

What we know:

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued in Philadelphia, Montgomery, Bucks, and Delaware, Gloucester and Camden counties until 6:30 p.m.

The Flash Flood warning will be in effect until 7:15 p.m. in Trenton, Camden and Lindenwold.

The warning is in effect in Wilmington, Newark and Bear until 6:45 p.m.

Some streets in Philadelphia have experienced flooding and high waters, including in Old City. 

Lightning Strikes

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell was at a scene in Franklin Township where lightning struck a home. 

Everyone in the area is reportedly okay.

Home struck by lightning in Franklin Township

Home struck by lightning in Franklin Township

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell was live in Franklin Township where lightning struck a home amid heavy storms.

Downed Trees

Tree topples onto car in Caln Twp.

Tree topples onto car in Caln Twp.

See the damage that has occurred in the Philadelphia area amid flash flood warnings.

In a Facebook post, user, IrishEyez Chesco says a tree fell on an occupied vehicle in Caln Township Thursday. 

The tree appears to have crushed a blue Tesla.

Reports say the vehicle was occupied by a man who was uninjured, but trapped in the vehicle. FOX 29 is awaiting details from officials on the incident. 

Tree falls on Tesla in Caln Twp | Image provided to FOX 29 by IrishEyez Chesco

Stay with FOX 29 for the latest coverage on the storms in the area.

