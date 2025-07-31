Strong storms in Philly, NJ area prompt severe damage, flooding, downed trees

The Brief Heavy storms in the Philadelphia area Thursday have caused damage and flooding. A tree crushed an occupied vehicle in Caln Townnship, reports say. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect in the area until 6:30 p.m.



With Flash Flood warnings in effect in the Philadelphia area, many towns have experienced damage.

What we know:

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued in Philadelphia, Montgomery, Bucks, and Delaware, Gloucester and Camden counties until 6:30 p.m.

The Flash Flood warning will be in effect until 7:15 p.m. in Trenton, Camden and Lindenwold.

The warning is in effect in Wilmington, Newark and Bear until 6:45 p.m.

Some streets in Philadelphia have experienced flooding and high waters, including in Old City.

Lightning Strikes

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell was at a scene in Franklin Township where lightning struck a home.

Everyone in the area is reportedly okay.

Downed Trees

In a Facebook post, user, IrishEyez Chesco says a tree fell on an occupied vehicle in Caln Township Thursday.

The tree appears to have crushed a blue Tesla.

Reports say the vehicle was occupied by a man who was uninjured, but trapped in the vehicle. FOX 29 is awaiting details from officials on the incident.

Stay with FOX 29 for the latest coverage on the storms in the area.