Strong storms in Philly, NJ area prompt severe damage, flooding, downed trees
PHILADELPHIA - With Flash Flood warnings in effect in the Philadelphia area, many towns have experienced damage.
What we know:
A Flash Flood Warning has been issued in Philadelphia, Montgomery, Bucks, and Delaware, Gloucester and Camden counties until 6:30 p.m.
The Flash Flood warning will be in effect until 7:15 p.m. in Trenton, Camden and Lindenwold.
The warning is in effect in Wilmington, Newark and Bear until 6:45 p.m.
Some streets in Philadelphia have experienced flooding and high waters, including in Old City.
Lightning Strikes
FOX 29's Chris O'Connell was at a scene in Franklin Township where lightning struck a home.
Everyone in the area is reportedly okay.
Downed Trees
In a Facebook post, user, IrishEyez Chesco says a tree fell on an occupied vehicle in Caln Township Thursday.
The tree appears to have crushed a blue Tesla.
Reports say the vehicle was occupied by a man who was uninjured, but trapped in the vehicle. FOX 29 is awaiting details from officials on the incident.
Tree falls on Tesla in Caln Twp | Image provided to FOX 29 by IrishEyez Chesco
Stay with FOX 29 for the latest coverage on the storms in the area.