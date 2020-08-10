Wegmans recalls oranges, lemons, prepared foods due to listeria risk

article

The popular supermarket chain Wegmans is recalling certain oranges and lemons as well as prepared foods due to the risk of listeria contamination, according to the FDA.

Listeria infection can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions. However, infections in pregnant women can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, and more, according to the CDC, and infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems can very serious and sometimes fatal.

Wegmans Food Markets is recalling 4-pound bags of Valencia oranges, 2-pound bags of lemons, bulk lemons, and several in-store produced seafood and restaurant food items that contain fresh lemon.

The affected products were sold in Wegmans stores in New York (Brooklyn Navy Yard and Harrison, Westchester County, stores only), New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, and Maryland.

The recalled produce items were sold between July 31 and August 7, 2020. These are the UPCs:

Wegmans 4lb Bag Valencia Oranges – UPC: 7789052363

Wegmans 2lb Bag Lemons – UPC: 7789015917

Wegmans bulk lemons – UPC: 4033

These are the recalled prepared food products that contain fresh lemon juice or lemon garnish:

PIZZA ITEMS

AIP Veggie Pizza, Small, Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020

AIP Veggie Pizza, Medium, Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020

AIP Veggie Pizza, Large, Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020

PREPARED FOODS ITEMS

Chicken Cutlet, by the lb or in a 22 oz Family Pack, Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020

Chicken French, Individual or Family Meals, Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020

Italian Roasted Salmon Single Meal, Individual or Family Meals, Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020

Chicken Cutlet Meals, Individual or Family Meals, Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020

SEAFOOD ITEMS

Grilled Shrimp Tray, Individual, Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020

Fresh Grilled Shrimp, 6 ct, 16 ct, 40 ct, Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020

Crab Claw Tray, Tray for 2 or 18, Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020

Assorted Claw Platter, Individual, Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020

Fresh Cooked Shrimp, 6 ct, 12 ct, 20 ct, 60 ct, 80 ct., Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020

Fresh Cooked Shrimp and Crab Claw Tray, Individual, Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020

Lobster Claw and Shrimp Platter, Individual, Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020

Wegmans Fresh Cooked & Grilled Organic Shrimp Combo Tray, Individual, Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020

Wegmans Ready to Cook Salmon with Lemon Pepper Rub, 6 oz., Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020

Crab Soft Shell Tempura, Individual, Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020

Bay Seasoned Soft Shell Crab, Individual, Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020

Wegmans Ready to Cook Whale Soft Shell Crab with Lemon, 11 oz., Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020

Bronzini Seasoned Fillet, by the lb., Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020

Seasoned Whole Bronzini, by the lb., Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020

Seasoned Whole Rainbow Trout, by the lb., Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020

Whole Seasoned Snapper, by the lb., Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020

Crab Cake, 4 oz, Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/7/2020

Shrimp Salad (Made In Store), by the lb., Purchased from 8/5/2020 through 8/8/2020

Wegmans obtained the affected products from North Carolina-based Freshouse Produce LLC, which issued a voluntary recall after internal testing identified the listeria bacteria on some equipment.

If you have any of these fruits or products, you should return them to Wegmans for a refund. You can contact Wegmans at 855-934-3663 with any other questions.