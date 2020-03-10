What states have declared coronavirus emergencies?

article

Thirteen states across the U.S. have declared a state of emergency or a public health emergency as cases of coronavirus continue to climb, with more than 600 cases in the U.S. and at least 26 deaths as of March 9, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and The Associated Press.

These are the states that have declared an emergency:

California:

Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., declared a state of emergency Wednesday March 4, just hours after the state confirmed its first death due to coronavirus. There are now 114 cases in California, the third-highest amount in the country after New York and Washington.

Florida:

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a state of emergency declaration on March 9 to help the state deal with the virus.

DeSantis, who had declared a public health emergency last week, said it would help the state better respond to the virus.

The move came after a fourth person was confirmed to have the virus in Broward County.

"That allows us to create a unified command structure, it also allows, if need be, out-of-state medical personnel to operate in Florida," DeSantis said at a news conference Monday evening. "It allows us to more swiftly purchase any necessary supplies including masks and materials and equipment necessary to set up field hospitals. It allows pharmacists to dispense up to 30-day emergency prescription refill of maintenance medication."

Hawaii:

Gov. David Ige declared a state of emergency on March 4 after it emerged the Grand Princess cruise ship that carried California's first coronavirus fatality visited the four main Hawaiian islands.

"This emergency proclamation will give us the ability to move more quickly and efficiently in our efforts to protect our communities from the virus and provide emergency relief if, and when it is necessary,” said Ige.

Illinois:

Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation, the state's version of a state of emergency, on March 9 after four additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Chicago, bringing the total of statewide cases to 11.

“We stand ready to put the full weight of state government in preparation for a full-fledged response when needed and will continue to update the public regularly, responsibly and honestly as the situation evolves," Pritzker said.

Indiana:

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order declaring a public health emergency to increase coordination across all levels of government in the state’s response to coronavirus.

“With the help of our federal, state and local partners, Indiana is responding to this case as we have planned and prepared for weeks,” Gov. Holcomb said. “The Hoosier who has been diagnosed has taken responsible steps to stay isolated.”

Indiana has two confirmed cases.

Kentucky:

Kentucky declared a state of emergency on March 6, after the state's first case of COVID-19 was confirmed.

“We have been preparing and this was expected as the novel coronavirus spread throughout the world and into neighboring states,” Gov. Steve Beshear said. “We urge Kentuckians not to panic, and to continue taking precautionary steps to protect their health and that of those around them.”

The governor confirmed the first case is in Lexington with the individual currently in isolation in a medical facility receiving treatment.

“I want to make sure every resource we need we have right now,” Gov. Beshear said in declaring the state of emergency. “Everyone should be calm and know your state government will have every tool they need.”

Maryland:

Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md., declared a state of emergency on March 5 to ramp up Maryland's coordinated response after the state confirmed its first positive case of the novel coronavirus.

So far, five people have tested positive for the virus.

New Jersey:

Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency on March 9 after 11 people in the Garden State tested positive, although officials say they expect more cases.

“We are acting based on the facts on the ground and by the latest medical science,” Murphy said in a video statement on Twitter.

“We have been ahead of the curve in terms of our whole-of-government preparations and this declaration will help keep is there,”

New York:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency on March 7, after confirming 76 people had tested positive for the coronavirus statewide. That number has since jumped up to 142 cases across the state, with the vast majority in Westchester County.

“Westchester is an obvious problem for us,” the governor said Saturday. “They talk about the contagion in clusters and the clusters tend to infect more and more people.”

Cuomo said Monday the growing number of coronavirus cases in New Rochelle in Westchester was a significant problem, added that he expectes schools there to be closed for weeks.

Most of the cases are tied to an Orthodox Jewish community where a lawyer was the first case in the region a week ago.

Ohio:

Governor Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency in Ohio on March 9 after learning that three Ohioans from Cuyahoga County tested positive for COVID-19. He said: "It's important for us to take aggressive action to protect Ohioans."

Oregon:

Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency in Oregon on March 8 after the Oregon Health Authority identified seven new cases in the state, bringing the total to 14.

“This news is concerning for all Oregonians, but my resolve and that of my administration to address this public health crisis is unchanged,” she said. “This emergency declaration gives the Oregon Health Authority and the Office of Emergency Management all the resources at the state’s disposal to stem the spread of this disease. We will do everything it takes, within our power and in coordination with federal and local officials, to keep Oregonians safe.”

Utah:

Utah's Gov. Gary Herbert issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency in response to the outbreak on March 6.

“Our number one focus is preparing for the arrival of novel coronavirus,” Gov. Herbert said. “Issuing this declaration now allows us to take additional proactive steps that will make a big difference in how effectively we can respond once we start seeing COVID-19 diagnoses in Utah.”

Utah has only had one case as of March 9.

Washington:

Gov. Jay Inslee, D-Wash., declared a state of emergency on Saturday just hours after his state saw the first death from coronavirus in the U.S. Currently, the virus has killed 10 in the state and infected at least 70 others. The number of infected has since doubled.

Facebook and Amazon announced this week that two of their employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

