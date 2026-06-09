Plane crash survivor, Army veteran and filmmaker unite to tell the story behind "The Veteran"

The Brief "The Veteran" explores PTSD, addiction, and homelessness among returning service members. Filmmaker Wilfred La Salle and stars Yanko Valentin-Perez and Lancelot E. Theobald Jr. share personal insights on resilience and healing. The film is now streaming on FOX Soul and Amazon Prime Video.



"The Veteran," a new film streaming on FOX Soul and Amazon Prime Video, tells the story of a Marine’s struggle with PTSD, addiction, and homelessness after returning home. FOX 29's Kamryn Scrivens spoke to filmmaker Wilfred La Salle and cast members Yanko Valentin-Perez and Lancelot E. Theobald Jr. about the riveting movie that is bound to pull at heart strings and leave viewers wanting to do better.

The Battle After the Battlefield

"The true villain in this film is none other than society itself," said filmmaker Wilfred La Salle.

With "The Veteran," La Salle aims to address the opioid crisis, mental health, health care, and homelessness among veterans.

Yanko Valentin-Perez, a U.S. Army veteran who plays U.S. Marine Jose Torres, said, "having experience being in Iraq, Marines also served in Iraq with the other branches themselves. So I was able to be able to have a personal experience and connection to PTSD and many other veterans who also suffer from PTSD."

Lancelot E. Theobald Jr. is a plane crash survivor who survived the crash of Pilgrim Airlines Flight 458. He plays Maxwell Cade, a wealthy entrepreneur whose familiar connection to Jose Torres proves to change the trajectory of the struggling veteran's life.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Filmmaker Wilfred La Salle's "The Veteran," is now streaming on FOX Soul and Amazon Prime Video.

Theobald Jr. spoke on the emotional nature of the film's story in comparison to his real-life traumas. "Being in a plane crash is no easy thing and then to be able to get back on the plane two weeks after I got out of the hospital was quite an accomplishment so to speak because I was very fearful but understanding that if I didn't get back on that plane that I would have, you know, trauma," he said.

The film was shot in real locations like Times Square and Grand Central Station, sometimes without permits, which brought unique challenges and heightened realism to the performances.

Why you should care:

"We celebrate veterans on Veterans Day, but what about the day after? When we look at the film, what we're touching on, I believe that they're not asking for a handout. Maybe it's just a hand," said the filmmaker.

When asked what is one big takeaway he wants viewers to have after watching the movie, Valentin-Perez said, "For me, it would be empathy," he continues, "The story, although it's called ‘The Veteran,’ it doesn't just apply to veterans. It applies to anyone who's had to deal with some sort of traumatic experience and trying to find a way to overcome that experience with help."

The film’s message extends beyond veterans, focusing on resilience, recovery, and the importance of kindness and empathy for anyone facing difficult transitions.

The Cast and Crew’s Dedication

La Salle praised his cast, saying, "Every cast member that you see in this film gave 150%. These are some of the greatest actors the world has yet to discover."

He highlighted the commitment of Valentin-Perez and Theobald Jr., noting their personal experiences brought authenticity to the film.

Valentin-Perez said, "This is my fifth film with Will. I will keep doing as many films as God allows me to do with Will because his level of integrity for the art of creating stories is amazing."

Theobald Jr. reflected on the emotional experience of filming, especially scenes that drew on his own trauma and loss. "Those things really helped me understand about taking your trauma and turning it into treasure," he said.

What's next:

La Salle revealed that his next project, "Lucy," will focus on autism and is set to begin filming later in June, followed by "The Reporter" and "Gravestone." He said, "I have the next three films planned out."

"The Veteran" is currently available to stream on FOX Soul and Amazon Prime Video, with additional availability on DirecTV.