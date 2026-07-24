Delaware hairdresser accused of pepper spraying client, parents during dispute

The Brief Mykahya Pritchett, 22, is accused of pepper spraying three people during a dispute about a hair appointment. Investigators say the client and her parents became involved in the dispute with Pritchett over the price of the appointment. Prichett was arrested the next day on three counts of second-degree assault.



A Delaware hairdresser was arrested after investigators say she pepper sprayed a client and her parents during a dispute on Thursday.

What we know:

Delaware State Police were called to Thestylistmk on Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington around 2:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of an assault.

Investigators say a 22-year-old Mykahya Pritchett had just finished an appointment with a client when a dispute erupted between Pritchett, the client and the client's parents about the price.

After the client paid part of the total cost, investigators say Pritchett followed the family outside and pepper sprayed all three of them.

Two of the victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. The third victim was not injured, according to police.

Pritchett was taken into custody the next day and charged with three counts of second-degree assault.

Pritchett was released on $15,000 bail.