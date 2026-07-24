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Philadelphia reacts to LeBron James joining Sixers: 'Welcome to Philly'

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Philadelphia
Published July 24, 2026 1:18 PM EDT
Published July 24, 2026 1:18 PM EDT
LeBron signs with Sixers: Fans react to LeBron James coming to Philadelphia
LeBron signs with Sixers: Fans react to LeBron James coming to Philadelphia

LeBron signs with Sixers: Fans react to LeBron James coming to Philadelphia

Sixers fans across Philadelphia were overjoyed Thursday after LeBron James announced he will sign a 2-year contract with the Sixers.

PHILADELPHIA - In a move that shook the basketball world, LeBron James has officially announced he is signing a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. The announcement sent shockwaves through the city, prompting reactions from his new teammates, Philadelphia legends and state leadership.

Tyrese Maxey 

The Sixers point guard posted to his Instagram story with the most relatable reaction. "Ahh! What?! What?! What?" the star screamed from the floor of a gym with the caption, "I'm like Coach Cal."

Jaylen Brown

The 76ers guard posted a simple reaction on X with the hashtag "throw the ball up."

Joel Embiid

The Sixers forward and center has yet to react, but one of his tweets from a decade ago is going viral once again.

Bryce Harper on LeBron James signing with Sixers: 'One of the greatest to do it'
Bryce Harper on LeBron James signing with Sixers: 'One of the greatest to do it'

Bryce Harper on LeBron James signing with Sixers: 'One of the greatest to do it'

Bryce Harper and Trea Turner offered their thoughts on LeBron James coming to Philadelphia moments after he inked a 2-year deal with the Sixers.

Saquon Barkley

The Eagles star welcomes LeBron James to Philadelphia with an open golf invitation.

Mayor Cherelle Parker

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker welcomed LeBron James to Philadelphia, saying the city will be "rolling out the welcoming mat starting Day One!"

LeBron James signs with Sixers: Philly reacts
LeBron James signs with Sixers: Philly reacts

LeBron James signs with Sixers: Philly reacts

FOX 29’s Jenn Frederick is joined by Mike Jerrick and Judayah Murray to discuss how people are reacting to the news of LeBron James signing with the Philadelphia 76ers. 

Gov. Josh Shapiro

The Pennsylvania governor celebrated the news by proclaiming July 24 as "LeBron James Day" in Pennsylvania.

Dawn Staley

Former Temple University basketball coach and basketball legend, Dawn Staley, couldn't be more excited for her hometown.

Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia's professional soccer club also offered the NBA legend an open invitation.

Philadelphia billboards

Billboards are also popping up across Philadelphia welcoming LeBron James.

Merriam-Webster

Even the Merriam-Webster Dictionary got in on the excitement, citing LeBron James' viral moment when he mentioned "trust the process" at Fanatics Fest in New York.

Philadelphia International Airport

Philadelphia Police Department

PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia 76ers