Philadelphia reacts to LeBron James joining Sixers: 'Welcome to Philly'

In a move that shook the basketball world, LeBron James has officially announced he is signing a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. The announcement sent shockwaves through the city, prompting reactions from his new teammates, Philadelphia legends and state leadership.

Tyrese Maxey

The Sixers point guard posted to his Instagram story with the most relatable reaction. "Ahh! What?! What?! What?" the star screamed from the floor of a gym with the caption, "I'm like Coach Cal."

Jaylen Brown

The 76ers guard posted a simple reaction on X with the hashtag "throw the ball up."

Joel Embiid

The Sixers forward and center has yet to react, but one of his tweets from a decade ago is going viral once again.

Saquon Barkley

The Eagles star welcomes LeBron James to Philadelphia with an open golf invitation.

Mayor Cherelle Parker

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker welcomed LeBron James to Philadelphia, saying the city will be "rolling out the welcoming mat starting Day One!"

Gov. Josh Shapiro

The Pennsylvania governor celebrated the news by proclaiming July 24 as "LeBron James Day" in Pennsylvania.

Dawn Staley

Former Temple University basketball coach and basketball legend, Dawn Staley, couldn't be more excited for her hometown.

Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia's professional soccer club also offered the NBA legend an open invitation.

Philadelphia billboards

Billboards are also popping up across Philadelphia welcoming LeBron James.

Merriam-Webster

Even the Merriam-Webster Dictionary got in on the excitement, citing LeBron James' viral moment when he mentioned "trust the process" at Fanatics Fest in New York.

Philadelphia International Airport

Philadelphia Police Department