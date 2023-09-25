'Wheel of Fortune's' Ryan Seacrest feeling 'pressure' before taking over for Pat Sajak

Ryan Seacrest admitted he's feeling the "pressure" of taking over Pat Sajak's spot on "Wheel of Fortune."

Seacrest, 48, will take over hosting duties in fall 2024.

"There's no one better than Pat Sajak," the TV personality told "Entertainment Tonight." "He is so smooth and seamless. He's beloved by the country. So I feel a lot of pressure. [But] I'm really excited. I can't wait to just give away a bunch of money to people every night."

Despite the "pressure," Seacrest also seems inspired by Sajak – whom he refers to as "a legend."

VANNA WHITE EXTENDS ‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE’ CONTRACT AS CO-HOST THROUGH 2025-26 SEASON

"I've looked up to him forever. He's so good at that job, which, you know, is a little bit of pressure here," he explained. "But he just said, 'You're going to have a great time. It's so much fun. What's better than giving away money and doing that every single night?’ I can't wait to meet the contestants and do it."

VARIOUS CITIES - JANUARY 1: Ryan Seacrest speaks onstage at Powerball First Millionaire of the Year during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023 on January 1, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for dick clark Expand

Seacrest's new role was announced in June. "Wheel of Fortune" made the announcement on X, previously known as Twitter, writing, "It’s official! Starting in 2024 @RyanSeacrest will take the stage as the new host of Wheel of Fortune. We're so excited – Welcome Ryan!"

"I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest said in a statement, obtained by Fox News Digital. "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."

Before the 48-year-old media mogul became a household name, he found a mentor in broadcasting legend Dick Clark, who helped propel his career from standing on the sidelines to shining in the spotlight.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Seacrest not only hosts multiple shows across a variety of platforms, he also works behind the scenes as a producer on some of the biggest television shows. His estimated worth is around $450 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE - Phil Rosenthal, Carla Hall and Jet Tila Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune takes a star-studded spin on Americas Game® by welcoming celebrities to spin the worlds most famo Expand

Sajak announced he was leaving "Wheel of Fortune" on June 12.

Sajak, 76, tweeted that while "it's been a wonderful ride," he is hanging up his hosting hat. "Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," he wrote.

He added, "I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Despite Sajak's exit, his co-host Vanna White will stay on the show through 2026 at least. White renewed her "Wheel of Fortune" contract through the 2025-26 season, Fox News Digital previously confirmed.

The terms of the contract were not disclosed.

White joined Sajak on "Wheel of Fortune" in December 1982.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report. Read more of this story from FOX News.